Voters cast their ballots in a Hong Kong election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Registration and Electoral Office still looking for missing document containing personal information of 8,000 Hong Kong voters
- The document had been used at a polling station in Kwai Tsing during the Legislative Council elections in September 2016
- According to local media, the register’s absence was first noticed by a law enforcement agency investigating a criminal case related to the election
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Voters cast their ballots in a Hong Kong election. Photo: Sam Tsang