Hong Kong’s relationship with the rest of China is a generally fraught issue, leading to the latest flare-up with the website. Photo: AFP
Politics

A small change for a government website. A lot of symbolism for Hong Kong democrats

  • The page displaying the city’s founding document has been tweaked to put the Chinese constitution at the top
  • Pro-democracy politicians say the switch is inappropriate, and reflects that ‘the Basic Law is subordinate to the national constitution’
Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:02am, 8 Apr, 2019

