Hong Kong’s relationship with the rest of China is a generally fraught issue, leading to the latest flare-up with the website. Photo: AFP
A small change for a government website. A lot of symbolism for Hong Kong democrats
- The page displaying the city’s founding document has been tweaked to put the Chinese constitution at the top
- Pro-democracy politicians say the switch is inappropriate, and reflects that ‘the Basic Law is subordinate to the national constitution’
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Hong Kong’s relationship with the rest of China is a generally fraught issue, leading to the latest flare-up with the website. Photo: AFP