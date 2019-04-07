Albert Ho shows electrical switches that were splashed with salt water. Photo: Felix Wong
Vandals strike at new June 4 museum in Hong Kong ahead of opening as operator says incident was politically motivated
- Employee who went to the Mong Kok museum on Sunday morning found several items had been damaged
- There will now be 24-hour security at the site and CCTV will be installed within two days
