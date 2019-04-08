Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A ship arrives at the Kwai Chung container port in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Politics

United States retracts critical comments about Hong Kong in 2019 National Trade Estimate report

  • Washington had claimed Hong Kong had not submitted notifications to WTO, despite not being required to do so since 1996
  • After complaints by Hong Kong’s government, the comments were removed from the report, with a clarification in a footnote
Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 9:56pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A ship arrives at the Kwai Chung container port in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.