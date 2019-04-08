A ship arrives at the Kwai Chung container port in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
United States retracts critical comments about Hong Kong in 2019 National Trade Estimate report
- Washington had claimed Hong Kong had not submitted notifications to WTO, despite not being required to do so since 1996
- After complaints by Hong Kong’s government, the comments were removed from the report, with a clarification in a footnote
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
