The sun rises on the first day of Hong Kong’s Occupy movement, which brought major thoroughfares in the city to a standstill. The protest ended 79 days later. Photo: Felix Wong
Who are nine key leaders of Hong Kong’s Occupy movement and what have they been convicted of?
- Seven leaders facing charges at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday spoke to Post before trial to reflect on 79-day protest
- All nine were found guilty over roles they played in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement
Topic | Occupy Central
The defendants (left to right): Tommy Cheung Sau-yin; Chung Yiu-wa; Tanya Chan; Chu Yiu-ming; Chan Kin-man; Benny Tai; Raphael Wong; Lee Wing-tat; and Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Occupy leaders found guilty over role in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement
- They made up the last group to be tried over 79-day protests for greater democracy in the city
- Supporters turned out to cheer on the defendants brandishing yellow umbrellas
