The sun rises on the first day of Hong Kong’s Occupy movement, which brought major thoroughfares in the city to a standstill. The protest ended 79 days later. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Who are nine key leaders of Hong Kong’s Occupy movement and what have they been convicted of?

  • Seven leaders facing charges at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday spoke to Post before trial to reflect on 79-day protest
  • All nine were found guilty over roles they played in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement
Topic |   Occupy Central
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Chris Lau  

Published: 12:49pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:02pm, 9 Apr, 2019

The sun rises on the first day of Hong Kong's Occupy movement, which brought major thoroughfares in the city to a standstill. The protest ended 79 days later. Photo: Felix Wong
The defendants (left to right): Tommy Cheung Sau-yin; Chung Yiu-wa; Tanya Chan; Chu Yiu-ming; Chan Kin-man; Benny Tai; Raphael Wong; Lee Wing-tat; and Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Occupy leaders found guilty over role in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement

  • They made up the last group to be tried over 79-day protests for greater democracy in the city
  • Supporters turned out to cheer on the defendants brandishing yellow umbrellas
Topic |   Occupy Central
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 10:40am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:57pm, 9 Apr, 2019

The defendants (left to right): Tommy Cheung Sau-yin; Chung Yiu-wa; Tanya Chan; Chu Yiu-ming; Chan Kin-man; Benny Tai; Raphael Wong; Lee Wing-tat; and Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Sam Tsang
