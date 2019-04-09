Indigenous village houses in Yuen Long, New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Land affected by Hong Kong small-house policy ruling not suitable for housing, says Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung
- The government plots are slated for ‘village-type development’
- After a court ruled officials cannot hand over the land for villagers to exercise Ding rights, No 2 says they still cannot be used for large-scale housebuilding
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Indigenous village houses in Yuen Long, New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
High Court ruling on village houses ‘will do little to ease Hong Kong land crunch’
- The court ruled two of three ways rural residents exercised rights under small-house policy unlawful
- Analysts not optimistic about landmark decision’s effect on sky-high property prices
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong