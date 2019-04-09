Channels

Indigenous village houses in Yuen Long, New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Land affected by Hong Kong small-house policy ruling not suitable for housing, says Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

  • The government plots are slated for ‘village-type development’
  • After a court ruled officials cannot hand over the land for villagers to exercise Ding rights, No 2 says they still cannot be used for large-scale housebuilding
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 2:20pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:21pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Indigenous village houses in Yuen Long, New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

High Court ruling on village houses ‘will do little to ease Hong Kong land crunch’

  • The court ruled two of three ways rural residents exercised rights under small-house policy unlawful
  • Analysts not optimistic about landmark decision’s effect on sky-high property prices
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 7:30am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:57am, 9 Apr, 2019

Village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
