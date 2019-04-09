From left to right: legislator Tanya Chan; Reverend Chu Yiu-ming; Chan Kin-man; and Benny Tai Yiu-ting, photographed at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Thoughts of family dominate as Hong Kong’s Occupy leaders face up to prospect of jail time
- Pro-democracy figures have made their preparations for prison but worry how those they leave on the outside will be affected
- Nine leaders were found guilty of some or all of the charges they faced at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday
Topic | Occupy Central
From left to right: legislator Tanya Chan; Reverend Chu Yiu-ming; Chan Kin-man; and Benny Tai Yiu-ting, photographed at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee