Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, photographed at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tears in court as first Occupy leaders deliver mitigation submissions after being found guilty
- Reverend Chu Yiu-ming recounted his decades-long struggle for democracy in an emotional ‘sermon’ from the dock
- His co-defendants Benny Tai and Dr Chan Kin-man asked that Chu be spared from prison
Topic | Occupy Central
