Lawmaker Helena Wong is among those who have decided to withdraw from the trip. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Pan-democrats boycott China trip over extradition law fears and say top priority is stopping bill that would let Hong Kong send fugitives to the mainland
- Group of seven withdraw from visit to Shanghai and Hangzhou and say political atmosphere has turned sour
- Opposition’s attention on amendment that has already had its first reading in Legislative Council
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
