Tadashi Maeda says an open and free Hong Kong is a crown jewel for China. Photo: Kimmy Chung
China’s Greater Bay Area project will play ‘central role’ in boosting trade in East and Southeast Asia, says Tadashi Maeda, head of leading Japanese development bank
- Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation says businesses in his country are looking forward to being part of experiment
- On Sino-Japanese ties, Maeda says there is much room for economic cooperation
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Tadashi Maeda says an open and free Hong Kong is a crown jewel for China. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was among those present at the Great Bay Area symposium in Tokyo. Photo: Handout
Japan keen on Greater Bay Area but says Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ vital to its success, at Tokyo symposium
- Japanese firms view the development plan as an opportunity but raised concerns about regulation, freedom of information and intellectual property
- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was at the symposium on Tuesday, where she met Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was among those present at the Great Bay Area symposium in Tokyo. Photo: Handout