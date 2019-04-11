Channels

Tadashi Maeda says an open and free Hong Kong is a crown jewel for China. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Politics

China’s Greater Bay Area project will play ‘central role’ in boosting trade in East and Southeast Asia, says Tadashi Maeda, head of leading Japanese development bank

  • Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation says businesses in his country are looking forward to being part of experiment
  • On Sino-Japanese ties, Maeda says there is much room for economic cooperation
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:12am, 11 Apr, 2019

Tadashi Maeda says an open and free Hong Kong is a crown jewel for China. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was among those present at the Great Bay Area symposium in Tokyo. Photo: Handout
Politics

Japan keen on Greater Bay Area but says Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ vital to its success, at Tokyo symposium

  • Japanese firms view the development plan as an opportunity but raised concerns about regulation, freedom of information and intellectual property
  • Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was at the symposium on Tuesday, where she met Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 7:00am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:47am, 10 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was among those present at the Great Bay Area symposium in Tokyo. Photo: Handout
