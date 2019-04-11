Channels

Legal experts and rights groups have expressed concerns over the implications of the latest trial of the Occupy leaders. Photo: EPA
Politics

Harsh charges used against Occupy leaders could have ‘chilling effect’ on future of social movement in Hong Kong, legal experts warn

  • Court found the group all guilty of at least one count of conspiracy to cause public nuisance, inciting others to cause public nuisance, or inciting others to incite
  • Convictions may lead to organisers thinking twice about holding rallies in the future, Civic Party official says
Topic |   Occupy Central
Jeffie Lam  

Chris Lau  

Published: 10:00am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 11 Apr, 2019

All nine Occupy leaders were on Tuesday convicted of at least one charge related to public nuisance. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Occupy leaders out on bail and will learn of sentences in two weeks

  • West Kowloon Court judge Johnny Chan adjourns case until April 24
  • All nine leaders found guilty of charges relating to 79-day pro-democracy protest in 2014
Topic |   Occupy Central
Jeffie Lam  

Chris Lau  

Published: 12:12pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 10 Apr, 2019

