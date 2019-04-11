Legal experts and rights groups have expressed concerns over the implications of the latest trial of the Occupy leaders. Photo: EPA
Harsh charges used against Occupy leaders could have ‘chilling effect’ on future of social movement in Hong Kong, legal experts warn
- Court found the group all guilty of at least one count of conspiracy to cause public nuisance, inciting others to cause public nuisance, or inciting others to incite
- Convictions may lead to organisers thinking twice about holding rallies in the future, Civic Party official says
Topic | Occupy Central
Legal experts and rights groups have expressed concerns over the implications of the latest trial of the Occupy leaders. Photo: EPA
All nine Occupy leaders were on Tuesday convicted of at least one charge related to public nuisance. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Occupy leaders out on bail and will learn of sentences in two weeks
- West Kowloon Court judge Johnny Chan adjourns case until April 24
- All nine leaders found guilty of charges relating to 79-day pro-democracy protest in 2014
Topic | Occupy Central
All nine Occupy leaders were on Tuesday convicted of at least one charge related to public nuisance. Photo: Dickson Lee