The Occupy leaders were each found guilty of at least one public nuisance charge. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

British lawmakers condemn conviction of nine Occupy leaders in Hong Kong, saying ruling was politically motivated

  • MPs also voiced concerns about government’s plan to change the city’s extradition law, including allowing fugitives to be handed to mainland China
  • Debate held shortly after city’s leader hit out at local and international critics who accused her government of political persecution
Topic |   Occupy Central
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 8:30pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Apr, 2019

