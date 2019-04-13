Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Audrey Eu and Joshua Wong are optimistic the spirit of civil disobedience will live on. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Hong Kong people will continue to protest against injustice despite conviction of nine Occupy leaders, say pro-democracy campaigners Joshua Wong and Audrey Eu

  • But Demosisto leader Wong concedes the court verdict will discourage some people from supporting civil disobedience movements
  • Former Civic Party chief Eu says the ideas and persistence of convicted nine will inspire more people
Topic |   Occupy Central
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 7:29pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:29pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Audrey Eu and Joshua Wong are optimistic the spirit of civil disobedience will live on. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.