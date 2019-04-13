Audrey Eu and Joshua Wong are optimistic the spirit of civil disobedience will live on. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong people will continue to protest against injustice despite conviction of nine Occupy leaders, say pro-democracy campaigners Joshua Wong and Audrey Eu
- But Demosisto leader Wong concedes the court verdict will discourage some people from supporting civil disobedience movements
- Former Civic Party chief Eu says the ideas and persistence of convicted nine will inspire more people
Topic | Occupy Central
