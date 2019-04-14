Hundreds of Indonesians living in Hong Kong queue outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai to participate in the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Indonesians in Hong Kong cast their votes ahead of country’s elections as consulate general vows to stamp out fraud
- Millions of Indonesians will on Wednesday elect their president but migrant workers in Hong Kong are given a head start
- Incumbent Joko Widodo faces a rematch against his 2014 opponent Prabowo Subianto
Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
