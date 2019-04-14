Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hundreds of Indonesians living in Hong Kong queue outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai to participate in the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Politics

Indonesians in Hong Kong cast their votes ahead of country’s elections as consulate general vows to stamp out fraud

  • Millions of Indonesians will on Wednesday elect their president but migrant workers in Hong Kong are given a head start
  • Incumbent Joko Widodo faces a rematch against his 2014 opponent Prabowo Subianto
Topic |   Indonesia
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 12:36pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:38pm, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hundreds of Indonesians living in Hong Kong queue outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai to participate in the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Politics

Could Hong Kong’s domestic workers sway the Indonesian election?

  • Political awareness among Indonesian domestic workers is higher than ever, as thousands are set to cast their vote in Hong Kong for elections in their home country
  • They are also more informed about their labour rights and reports filed at the consulate surpassed 1,300 last year, the outgoing general consul says
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 4:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.