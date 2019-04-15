Wang Zhimin accused Hong Kong political groups of colluding with anti-China forces. Photo: EPA
China facing its worst national security threats since cold war, says Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong as he scolds political groups in the city for foreign links
- Wang Zhimin, director of the central government’s liaison office, accused Hong Kong organisations of ‘colluding with anti-China forces’
- He also praised the convicting last week of nine Occupy leaders as important for ‘upholding the rule of law’
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Wang Zhimin accused Hong Kong political groups of colluding with anti-China forces. Photo: EPA