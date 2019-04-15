Secretary for Security John Lee hopes the legislation can be passed while a man wanted in Taiwan is still in custody. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong security chief John Lee vows to push on with controversial extradition law even if murder suspect whose case prompted bill has already walked free
- Lee says the administration will press on regardless of whether student Chan Tong-kai will escape being extradited to Taiwan
- Beijing’s top man in charge of Hong Kong affairs says primary aim of the law is to net mainland Chinese fugitives
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Secretary for Security John Lee hopes the legislation can be passed while a man wanted in Taiwan is still in custody. Photo: Nora Tam