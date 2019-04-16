Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(From left): Shirley Yam, vice-president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association; Chris Yeung Kin-hing, chairman of the association; and Professor Clement So York-kee from the school of journalism and communication at Chinese University. Photo: Handout
Politics

Press freedom in Hong Kong hits six-year low as public fears Beijing’s influence and journalists ‘pressured not to report’ on independence movement

  • Members of the public give city’s press freedom an overall score of 45 out of 100
  • Expulsion of journalist Victor Mallet and government banning Hong Kong National Party seen as harmful
Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 8:13pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:13pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From left): Shirley Yam, vice-president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association; Chris Yeung Kin-hing, chairman of the association; and Professor Clement So York-kee from the school of journalism and communication at Chinese University. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.