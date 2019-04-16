Kenneth Lau says the small-house policy is not a special privilege. Photo: Winson Wong.
Leader of powerful Hong Kong rural body vows ‘at all costs’ to fight to safeguard male villagers’ right to build small houses following landmark court ruling
- Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau maintains villagers have right to build houses on public land
- Kuk is also planning a rally at end of the month for those affected to voice their opinions
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Kenneth Lau says the small-house policy is not a special privilege. Photo: Winson Wong.