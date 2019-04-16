Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai (left) is escorted to the High Court in Admiralty on April 12 to face money laundering charges. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers seek last-minute adjustment to extradition bill to ensure Taiwan murder suspect faces justice
- New proposal seeks a sunset clause that would allow extradition to Taiwan for a limited of time
- Legislative Council holds first meeting on proposed law on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai (left) is escorted to the High Court in Admiralty on April 12 to face money laundering charges. Photo: Felix Wong