Protesters against the extradition bill outside Legco. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong extradition bill hits a stumbling block at Legco as first meeting of committee scrutinising it fails to elect a chairman
- Pro-establishment lawmakers accused Democratic Party’s James To, who was presiding over the meeting until a chairman was elected, of filibustering
- Umbrella group of 100 trade associations also called on government to exempt from extradition bill crimes punishable by less than seven years in prison
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters against the extradition bill outside Legco. Photo: Dickson Lee