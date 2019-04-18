Andy Chan’s party was banned last September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crackdown on Hong Kong independence will continue, city’s leader Carrie Lam vows in report to Beijing on banning of separatist party
- 12-page document is result of an unprecedented state letter requesting a report on the outlawing of the Hong Kong National Party
- Lam says government has a responsibility to safeguard national security and its stance on independence is ‘very clear and unambiguous’
Topic | Hong Kong National Party ban
Andy Chan’s party was banned last September. Photo: Sam Tsang