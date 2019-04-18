Wang Xizhe felt his luck was out after comparing entering Hong Kong to buying a Mark Six ticket. Photo: Facebook
Veteran Chinese dissident Wang Xizhe demands answers after he is refused entry to Hong Kong
- Wang says he was interrogated for five hours before being sent back to the United States
- Dissident has been in exile for two decades after publishing joint statement with late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, calling for the “peaceful and democratic unification of China”
Topic | Human rights in China
