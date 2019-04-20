Carrie Lam said picking a chairman was a simple matter – but it could not be done. Photo: Felix Wong
Don’t hold up extradition bill any longer, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and former Legco president Jasper Tsang urge opposition lawmakers
- Lawmakers set to resume voting process on April 30 to pick chairman of committee that will vet controversial bill
- Democrats filibustered at the first committee meeting and were expected to continue to do so
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Carrie Lam said picking a chairman was a simple matter – but it could not be done. Photo: Felix Wong