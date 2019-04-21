Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tang Yaming, son of former People's Daily deputy editor-in-chief Tang Pingzhu, at the Chinese University in Sha Tin. Photo: David Wong
Politics

Chairman Mao, the man behind the Little Red Book, and a warning from China’s turbulent past for Hong Kong’s future

  • Tang Yaming has written book on the history of easy-to-read collection that was his father’s idea
  • Family fell from grace and author points to comparisons between Cultural Revolution and today
Topic |   Cultural Revolution
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 2:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tang Yaming, son of former People's Daily deputy editor-in-chief Tang Pingzhu, at the Chinese University in Sha Tin. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.