Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Is Hong Kong ready to be the financial hub of China’s Belt and Road Initiative?
- City has been afforded a privilege no other province in China enjoys for international summit in Beijing
- Leaders from 37 countries, and delegates from 150 nations will gather in capital for event
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.