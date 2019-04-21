The Hong Kong lawmakers’ delegation visiting the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong mainland affairs minister denounces pro-democracy lawmakers’ boycott of Shanghai and Hangzhou trip
- Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip accused the pan-democrats of politicising a non-political visit
- Pan-democrats in turn blamed the government for poisoning the atmosphere by introducing the controversial extradition amendment
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Hong Kong lawmakers’ delegation visiting the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China in Shanghai. Photo: Handout