The attendance at the candlelight vigil in Victoria Park rebounded in 2018 after hitting an eight-year low. Photo: Nora Tam
Proportion of regulars at annual June 4 candlelight vigil in Hong Kong has almost doubled in past eight years as fewer youths join, university researchers find
- Baptist University political scientist Edmund Cheng believes localism is a larger factor in falling event attendances than any action by pro-Beijing camp
- Cheng has been surveying the Victoria Park event since 2010 to learn why participants keep returning
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
