The attendance at the candlelight vigil in Victoria Park rebounded in 2018 after hitting an eight-year low. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Proportion of regulars at annual June 4 candlelight vigil in Hong Kong has almost doubled in past eight years as fewer youths join, university researchers find

  • Baptist University political scientist Edmund Cheng believes localism is a larger factor in falling event attendances than any action by pro-Beijing camp
  • Cheng has been surveying the Victoria Park event since 2010 to learn why participants keep returning
Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:30am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:30am, 23 Apr, 2019

