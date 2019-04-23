Channels

A volunteer from the HKU public opinion programme stands near ballot boxes during a mock referendum at the university’s campus in Pok Fu Lam in 2014. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Controversial Hong Kong pollster to go it alone after ending 28-year link with city’s oldest university

  • Dr Robert Chung has been criticised for releasing surveys unfavourable to the city’s leaders
  • But both he and University of Hong Kong say reason for ending public opinion programme is practical one
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 3:40pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:40pm, 23 Apr, 2019

