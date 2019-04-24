The 2018 Hong Kong Book Fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong publishers fear intensified censorship as city’s biggest book distributor SUP announces move to mainland China
- SUP Publishing to move its main warehouse to Guangzhou province
- All Hong Kong publications will need to pass through customs – twice
Topic | Books and Literature
The 2018 Hong Kong Book Fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: David Wong