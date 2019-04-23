Ho Iat-seng is also president of Macau’s Legislative Assembly. Photo: Dickson Lee
China’s top legislative body accepts resignation of Macau deputy Ho Iat-seng, paving way for him to become casino hub’s next leader
- NPC Standing Committee member is expected to be the sole candidate in Macau’s chief executive election in August
- If elected, he will succeed Fernando Chui, whose tenure ends on December 19 after 10 years in the post
Topic | Macau
Ho Iat-seng is also president of Macau’s Legislative Assembly. Photo: Dickson Lee