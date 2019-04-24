Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan addresses supporters and the media. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Brain tumour ‘larger than a ping-pong ball’ prompts deferment of Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan’s Occupy sentencing
- Lawmaker says her condition was discovered after a medical check-up as she was expecting a long jail term and wanted to reassure mother she was healthy
- Diagnosis on whether growth is cancerous can only be made during open-brain surgery
The group of nine, including Tanya Chan (in yellow), among supporters at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Four of nine Occupy leaders jailed for up to 16 months over roles in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement
- Sentencing marks end of years of prosecutions brought against leaders and participants who took part in 79-day protest
- Lawmaker Tanya Chan has sentencing adjourned over life-threatening condition requiring brain surgery
