Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan addresses supporters and the media. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Politics

Brain tumour ‘larger than a ping-pong ball’ prompts deferment of Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan’s Occupy sentencing

  • Lawmaker says her condition was discovered after a medical check-up as she was expecting a long jail term and wanted to reassure mother she was healthy
  • Diagnosis on whether growth is cancerous can only be made during open-brain surgery
Topic |   Occupy Central
SCMP

Su Xinqi  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 2:50pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:10pm, 24 Apr, 2019

The group of nine, including Tanya Chan (in yellow), among supporters at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Four of nine Occupy leaders jailed for up to 16 months over roles in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement

  • Sentencing marks end of years of prosecutions brought against leaders and participants who took part in 79-day protest
  • Lawmaker Tanya Chan has sentencing adjourned over life-threatening condition requiring brain surgery
Topic |   Occupy Central
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:46am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:08pm, 24 Apr, 2019

