Ho Iat-seng at the grand opening of the Harbourview Hotel at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf in February 2015. Photo: Dickson Lee
President of Macau’s Legislative Assembly Ho Iat-seng tipped to be city’s next chief executive and will probably run unopposed
- Ho Iat-seng, a respected business leader, was expected to become chief executive in 2009 but decided to run for the legislature instead
- The new leader will be inaugurated in December, on the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese enclave’s handover to China
Topic | Macau
Ho Iat-seng at the grand opening of the Harbourview Hotel at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf in February 2015. Photo: Dickson Lee