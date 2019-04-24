Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Benny Tai is escorted to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Will academic Benny Tai and Hong Kong lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun hold on to their jobs after being jailed over Occupy protests?

  • Uncertainty surrounds law professor Benny Tai’s tenure at the University of Hong Kong and Shiu Ka-chun’s seat in the Legislative Council
  • They were sentenced to 16 months and eight months in jail respectively for their roles in 2014 movement
Topic |   Benny Tai Yiu-ting
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 8:10pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:10pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Benny Tai is escorted to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.