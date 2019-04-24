Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Legislative Council president Andrew Leung (left) with Alibaba founder Jack Ma on Wednesday. Photo: Pool Photo
Politics

Alibaba boss Jack Ma urges Hong Kong to digitise governance in smart city push, saying data is like ‘golden sand’

  • Lawmakers and officials visit tech giant’s headquarters in Hangzhou where Ma tells delegation Hong Kong should build on its network with the international community
Topic |   Technology
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 10:02pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:07pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Legislative Council president Andrew Leung (left) with Alibaba founder Jack Ma on Wednesday. Photo: Pool Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.