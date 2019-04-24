Channels

The nine Occupy leaders outside West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong’s politicians and legal profession split over jail terms for four Occupy leaders – some say sentences are too harsh while others think they should be stiffer

  • Nine leaders were convicted of public nuisance charges, with four jailed for up to 16 months
  • Foreign diplomats voice concern over freedoms of speech and assembly
Topic |   Occupy Central
Sum Lok-kei  

Chris Lau  

Published: 11:24pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:42pm, 24 Apr, 2019

