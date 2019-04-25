The Hong Kong government destroyed more public records than ever last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Paperwork destroyed by Hong Kong government would be five times higher than world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa if stacked together
- The 4,488 metres of files in 2018 was a three-year high for destruction of public records
- Housing officials contributed more than half that number, with environment bosses posting large year-on-year increase
