Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hong Kong government destroyed more public records than ever last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

Paperwork destroyed by Hong Kong government would be five times higher than world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa if stacked together

  • The 4,488 metres of files in 2018 was a three-year high for destruction of public records
  • Housing officials contributed more than half that number, with environment bosses posting large year-on-year increase
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 7:03pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:35pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong government destroyed more public records than ever last year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.