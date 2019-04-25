Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun is taken away from Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in an ambulance. Photo: Handout
Jailed Occupy ringleader Shiu Ka-chun hospitalised after spending just one night behind bars in Hong Kong
- Pro-democracy lawmaker is serving eight-month sentence for his role in 2014 protests
- Officials said he was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital suffering with high blood pressure
