Hong Kong’s new ombudsman tells government to get a move on with ‘freedom of information’ law her office recommended
- Winnie Chiu said her office completed an investigation into the government’s dealing with public requests for information as long ago as 2014
- The former deputy police chief also promised to recuse herself from any investigations relating to the Hong Kong Police Force
