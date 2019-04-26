Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung lays out his party’s proposal at a press conference. Photo: Felix Wong
Civic Party weighs into extradition row with plan to allow Hong Kong courts to try murder suspects for crimes committed abroad
- Pan-democrats’ plan a response to government’s controversial bid to transfer fugitives to non-extradition jurisdictions
- But fears are expressed over retroactive nature of amendment
