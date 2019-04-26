Law professor Benny Tai is taken to prison on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Ng
United States ‘disappointed’ by convictions of Hong Kong’s Occupy democracy protest leaders, warns against erosion of city’s governing formula
- Department of State also ‘closely monitoring’ a proposed amendment to the city’s fugitive law
- Nine leaders of the 2014 demonstrations were convicted of a string of public nuisance charges earlier this month
British lawmakers condemn conviction of nine Occupy leaders in Hong Kong, saying ruling was politically motivated
- MPs also voiced concerns about government’s plan to change the city’s extradition law, including allowing fugitives to be handed to mainland China
- Debate held shortly after city’s leader hit out at local and international critics who accused her government of political persecution
