(From left): Xu Ze, Leung Chun-ying and Professor Leonard Cheng Kwok-hon, president of Lingnan University, attend the forum on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Beijing is not tightening grip on Hong Kong but has had to spell out jurisdiction because of constant separatist noises, former official Xu Ze says
- Former deputy director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office tells forum Beijing is not trying to strip away any power when it emphasises China’s constitution applies to city
- All issues regarding city’s powers were settled years ago, he tells forum
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
