Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan, fearing proposed extradition law will mean he is sent to mainland China

  • Opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo accompanied Lam to airport and said he decided a month ago to open a bookshop in Taiwan
  • The bookseller is ‘extremely worried’ and convinced he is at top of extradition list, she says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 7:00am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.