Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan. Photo: Facebook
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan, fearing proposed extradition law will mean he is sent to mainland China
- Opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo accompanied Lam to airport and said he decided a month ago to open a bookshop in Taiwan
- The bookseller is ‘extremely worried’ and convinced he is at top of extradition list, she says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
