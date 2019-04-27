Occupy leader Chan Kin-man is transferred to Pik Uk Prison on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Don’t place all the blame on Hong Kong’s Occupy founders for 2014 upheaval, Reverend Chu says
- Student demonstrators took the lead in 79-day protests and he, Benny Tai and Chan Kin-man worked to protect them, church minister says
The Occupy leaders were each found guilty of at least one public nuisance charge. Photo: Robert Ng
British lawmakers condemn conviction of nine Occupy leaders in Hong Kong, saying ruling was politically motivated
- MPs also voiced concerns about government’s plan to change the city’s extradition law, including allowing fugitives to be handed to mainland China
- Debate held shortly after city’s leader hit out at local and international critics who accused her government of political persecution
