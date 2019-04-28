Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Simon Young’s suggestion is an attempt to bridge the divide between two opposing views. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Give Hong Kong legislators power to veto fugitive deals as extra safeguard amid controversy over proposed extradition changes, says law professor Simon Young

  • Lawmakers could scrutinise each one-off extradition arrangement after a provisional arrest is made, he says
  • Former governor Chris Patten the latest person to hit out at government proposal, calling it an ‘assault on Hong Kong’s values, stability and security’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 10:00am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:27am, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Simon Young’s suggestion is an attempt to bridge the divide between two opposing views. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan, fearing proposed extradition law will mean he is sent to mainland China

  • Opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo accompanied Lam to airport and said he decided a month ago to open a bookshop in Taiwan
  • The bookseller is ‘extremely worried’ and convinced he is at top of extradition list, she says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 7:00am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:32am, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.