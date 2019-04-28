Simon Young’s suggestion is an attempt to bridge the divide between two opposing views. Photo: SCMP
Give Hong Kong legislators power to veto fugitive deals as extra safeguard amid controversy over proposed extradition changes, says law professor Simon Young
- Lawmakers could scrutinise each one-off extradition arrangement after a provisional arrest is made, he says
- Former governor Chris Patten the latest person to hit out at government proposal, calling it an ‘assault on Hong Kong’s values, stability and security’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan. Photo: Facebook
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan, fearing proposed extradition law will mean he is sent to mainland China
- Opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo accompanied Lam to airport and said he decided a month ago to open a bookshop in Taiwan
- The bookseller is ‘extremely worried’ and convinced he is at top of extradition list, she says
