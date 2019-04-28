Martin Lee helped found the United Democrats of Hong Kong in 1990, which became the Democratic Party four years later. Photo Edward Wong
‘Democracy will come to China’ one day, says veteran Hong Kong pan-democrat Martin Lee
- The founder of the Democratic Party has never given up on his hopes for Hong Kong and China despite setbacks along the way
- Lee has crossed swords many times with the Communist Party but their relationship has not always been acrimonious
