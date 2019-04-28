Protesters gather in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Thousands join protest march against proposed extradition law that will allow transfer of fugitives from Hong Kong to mainland China
- Organiser expects 200,000 to show up, riding the wave of public anger last week over the jailing of Occupy leaders
- Executive Councillor Ronny Tong urges authorities to stand their ground
Simon Young’s suggestion is an attempt to bridge the divide between two opposing views. Photo: SCMP
Give Hong Kong legislators power to veto fugitive deals as extra safeguard amid controversy over proposed extradition changes, says law professor Simon Young
- Lawmakers could scrutinise each one-off extradition arrangement after a provisional arrest is made, he says
- Former governor Chris Patten the latest person to hit out at government proposal, calling it an ‘assault on Hong Kong’s values, stability and security’
