Tens of thousands hit the streets on Sunday against the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Former security chief Regina Ip sees echoes of 2003 in Hong Kong’s extradition law protest which brought thousands to streets on Sunday
- Ip compares scenes on Sunday to campaign 16 years ago against a national security law that ultimately forced her to quit
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Tens of thousands hit the streets on Sunday against the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Protesters crowd the streets in Causeway Bay, their sheer numbers creating a queue so long that those at the end of the march have not even moved an hour after the event launched. Photo: Robert Ng
Estimated 130,000 protesters join march against proposed extradition law that will allow transfer of fugitives from Hong Kong to mainland China
- Last of the protesters leave starting point in Causeway Bay two hours after march starts
- Government’s No 2 official, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, says turnout is not a big concern
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters crowd the streets in Causeway Bay, their sheer numbers creating a queue so long that those at the end of the march have not even moved an hour after the event launched. Photo: Robert Ng