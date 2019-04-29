Channels

Tens of thousands hit the streets on Sunday against the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Former security chief Regina Ip sees echoes of 2003 in Hong Kong’s extradition law protest which brought thousands to streets on Sunday

  • Ip compares scenes on Sunday to campaign 16 years ago against a national security law that ultimately forced her to quit
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 3:03pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:12pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Protesters crowd the streets in Causeway Bay, their sheer numbers creating a queue so long that those at the end of the march have not even moved an hour after the event launched. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Estimated 130,000 protesters join march against proposed extradition law that will allow transfer of fugitives from Hong Kong to mainland China

  • Last of the protesters leave starting point in Causeway Bay two hours after march starts
  • Government’s No 2 official, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, says turnout is not a big concern
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 3:44pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:12am, 29 Apr, 2019

