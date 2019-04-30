Protesters marching in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong government caught on the hop by Sunday’s mass protest but it has very little wriggle room to withdraw controversial extradition bill
- Despite tens of thousands turning out to demonstrate against the extradition bill, the government is still resolved to press ahead with it
- The affair could however make it all the harder to pass the national security legislation that has long been on the government’s agenda
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters at Sunday’s rally were against the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance. Photo: Robert Ng
Why the big difference in estimates for crowd size by police and organisers of Sunday’s protest march in Hong Kong?
- Discrepancy in the figures is a reflection of the polarisation in society, say two scholars
- Crowd estimations for march attendance have long been point of contention between pro-democracy and pro-government camps
