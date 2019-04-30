Channels

Protesters marching in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: James Wendlinger
Politics

Hong Kong government caught on the hop by Sunday's mass protest but it has very little wriggle room to withdraw controversial extradition bill

  • Despite tens of thousands turning out to demonstrate against the extradition bill, the government is still resolved to press ahead with it
  • The affair could however make it all the harder to pass the national security legislation that has long been on the government's agenda
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 8:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:31am, 30 Apr, 2019

Protesters marching in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: James Wendlinger
Protesters at Sunday's rally were against the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Why the big difference in estimates for crowd size by police and organisers of Sunday's protest march in Hong Kong?

  • Discrepancy in the figures is a reflection of the polarisation in society, say two scholars
  • Crowd estimations for march attendance have long been point of contention between pro-democracy and pro-government camps
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 9:54pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:14am, 30 Apr, 2019

Protesters at Sunday’s rally were against the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance. Photo: Robert Ng
