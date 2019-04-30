Channels

Tens of thousands of Hongkongers marched on Sunday in protest against a proposal to amend the city’s extradition law. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Extradition law in Hong Kong: Chief Executive Carrie Lam refuses to meet pro-democracy camp over controversial bill, saying practical suggestions should be made in the legislature

  • City’s leader says officials willing to listen to lawmakers’ views about contents of the bill but private meeting to persuade her to shelve it would be futile
  • Following march against amendment attended by tens of thousands, the pan-democrats urged Lam to meet them ‘before things deteriorate’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 12:53pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:06pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Protesters marching in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: James Wendlinger
Protesters marching in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: James Wendlinger
Politics

Hong Kong government caught on the hop by Sunday’s mass protest but it has very little wriggle room to withdraw controversial extradition bill

  • Despite tens of thousands turning out to demonstrate against the extradition bill, the government is still resolved to press ahead with it
  • The affair could however make it all the harder to pass the national security legislation that has long been on the government’s agenda
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 8:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:51am, 30 Apr, 2019

Protesters marching in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: James Wendlinger
