Activists attend a protest in Hong Kong on April 28 against a controversial move by the government to allow extraditions to mainland China. Photo: AFP
Legco showdown looms as Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing camp tries to control extradition bill process with bid to unseat committee chairman
- In response to the pan-democrats’ filibuster, the pro-establishment bloc requested the house committee – which will hold a four-hour special meeting on Saturday – unseat its chairman
- But veteran Democrat James To is ready to resist
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Activists attend a protest in Hong Kong on April 28 against a controversial move by the government to allow extraditions to mainland China. Photo: AFP
Tens of thousands of Hongkongers marched on Sunday in protest against a proposal to amend the city’s extradition law. Photo: Robert Ng
Extradition law in Hong Kong: Chief Executive Carrie Lam refuses to meet pro-democracy camp over controversial bill, saying practical suggestions should be made in the legislature
- City’s leader says officials willing to listen to lawmakers’ views about contents of the bill but private meeting to persuade her to shelve it would be futile
- Following march against amendment attended by tens of thousands, the pan-democrats urged Lam to meet them ‘before things deteriorate’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Tens of thousands of Hongkongers marched on Sunday in protest against a proposal to amend the city’s extradition law. Photo: Robert Ng