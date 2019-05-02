Channels

Activists attend a protest in Hong Kong on April 28 against a controversial move by the government to allow extraditions to mainland China. Photo: AFP
Politics

Legco showdown looms as Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing camp tries to control extradition bill process with bid to unseat committee chairman

  • In response to the pan-democrats’ filibuster, the pro-establishment bloc requested the house committee – which will hold a four-hour special meeting on Saturday – unseat its chairman
  • But veteran Democrat James To is ready to resist
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 8:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 8:21am, 2 May, 2019

Activists attend a protest in Hong Kong on April 28 against a controversial move by the government to allow extraditions to mainland China. Photo: AFP
Tens of thousands of Hongkongers marched on Sunday in protest against a proposal to amend the city’s extradition law. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Extradition law in Hong Kong: Chief Executive Carrie Lam refuses to meet pro-democracy camp over controversial bill, saying practical suggestions should be made in the legislature

  • City’s leader says officials willing to listen to lawmakers’ views about contents of the bill but private meeting to persuade her to shelve it would be futile
  • Following march against amendment attended by tens of thousands, the pan-democrats urged Lam to meet them ‘before things deteriorate’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 12:53pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:27pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Tens of thousands of Hongkongers marched on Sunday in protest against a proposal to amend the city’s extradition law. Photo: Robert Ng
